McLaren 600LT Spider Breaks Cover as Fifth Car in the Longtail Bloodline

The hardtop version of the McLaren 600LT has been officially presented by the British car builder on Wednesday as the fifth model in the Longtail series that was born in 1997 with the F1 GTR.
This variant of the coupe introduced last year features a three-piece retractable hardtop that can be engaged at speeds of up to 40 km/h (25mph). Once the roof is down, an electrically-operated wind deflector can be raised to reduce wind impact.

Despite the fact that it removed the roof from car, McLaren says no additional strengthening was required to keep its structural integrity. Even so, the Spider does not weight the same as the coupe, as it is 50 kg (110 lbs) heavier. The total weight of the 600LT Spider is 1,297 kg dry (2,859 lbs).

The engine fitted under the car’s hood, a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8, develops a total of 600 PS and 620 Nm of torque, making the power-to-weight ratio stand at 463 PS / ton.

As for the performances of the Spider, they are nearly identical with those of the coupe, despite the slight increase in weight.

As per McLaren, the car has a naught to 62 mph acceleration time of 2.9 seconds, exactly as with the 600LT. The Spider loses 0.2 seconds however on its way to 124 mph, a speed in reaches in 8.4 seconds. The top speed of the vehicle is rated at 324 kph (201mph).

As with all McLaren cars, this too will be a limited run, with the “build slots scheduled around other Sports and Super Series models.” McLaren did not say how many it will make, but did announce the price for the car for the British market: £201,500 with taxes.

The McLaren 600LT Spider is the third car launched under the expansion plan the company has in place until the middle of the next decade. In all, 18 new cars and variants will be launched by the year 2025, meaning one average one every five months.
