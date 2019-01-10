McLaren 720S Does 7.08 Nurburgring Lap in Sport Auto Test

Despite the fact that the Nurburgring is currently closed for the winter, the Green Hell adventures that took place last year continue to entertain us. And the freshest feat of the sort involves a McLaren 720S.

4 photos



You see, the 720S never set an official Ring time, but German magazine Sport Auto threw the Macca at the Green Hell last year and has now released the adventure, as you can notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.The Woking animal set a lap time of 7:08, but before comparing this to rivals like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS , there are a few things we need to mention.First of all, with this being a third-party test, we can't expect the result to be quite as sharp as that delivered by a manufacturer - editor Christian Gebhardt has manhandled tons of beasts on the Ring, but works drivers behind manufacturer laps push things even further.Then there are the tires: the mid-engined animal used Pirelli P Zero Corsa for this test and while this is some serious rubber, there are also stickier tires out there.In fact, the most important aspect of the video depicting the run is the fact that it allows us to see the at-the-limit behavior of the McLaren 720S. And while you check out the car's movements, you should also pay close attention to the driver's inputs.Oh, and by the way, as is the case with other contemporary McLaren road cars, the British automaker has decided to skip a limited slip diff for the rear axle of the 720S. As such, the supercar works with an open diff, relying on advanced control electronics working the brakes to deliver the power.And while this means the McLaren 720S isn't as good at drifting as a Ferrari 488, for instance, the machine is brilliant when it comes to tackling corners at high speed.