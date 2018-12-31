autoevolution

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. McLaren 720S Nurburgring Chase Is a Walk In The Park

31 Dec 2018, 13:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Nurburgring won't open its gates for the 2019 seasons until March, so we still have a bit of waiting to do. Nevertheless, we've brought along a piece of Ring footage captured late in the 2018 season that should help us pass the time.
5 photos
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. McLaren 720S Nurburgring Chase2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. McLaren 720S Nurburgring Chase2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. McLaren 720S Nurburgring Chase2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. McLaren 720S Nurburgring Chase
This clip shows us a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS hitting the Nordschleife, with the one behind the wheel pushing the car hard. According to the driver, the lap we have here took place just before the Ring closed its gates for this year.

And since the Neunelfer is animated by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, the aural part of the adventure is just as enticing as the visual one.

"Very last lap of 2018 at the Nordschleife just before the gates closed. Nice to end it with a cruise together with the McLaren 720S from the nice guys at APEX. What a year it was! Achieved buying my long time dream car; the Porsche GT3RS. Making a lot of new Ring friends. Set a new personal fastest time by 13 seconds and have some very close calls along the way which luckily ended without disaster!" the Porsche driver explains.

You should know the aficionado isn't kidding about those close calls. You see, we've been following the man through the year and, for instance, we showed you the time when he almost crashed due to a failed BMW pass.

We always enjoy seeing a Rennsport machine being put to use like its maker intended, which is why we hope to see this aficionado, along with others, returning next year.

As for the Ring, here are some details on the updates the famous German circuit is receiving for next year. Five sections of the track are getting fresh asphalt, while additional safety fences are being installed. Alas, the bump that marked the Sx entry is now gone.

2019 porsche 911 gt3 rs McLaren 720S nurburgring 2018 Nurburgring
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Cars with the Most Cargo Capacity You Can Buy in the United States Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupePORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumAll PORSCHE models  
 
 