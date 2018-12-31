2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. McLaren 720S Nurburgring Chase Is a Walk In The Park

The Nurburgring won't open its gates for the 2019 seasons until March, so we still have a bit of waiting to do. Nevertheless, we've brought along a piece of Ring footage captured late in the 2018 season that should help us pass the time.

5 photos



And since the Neunelfer is animated by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, the aural part of the adventure is just as enticing as the visual one.



"Very last lap of 2018 at the Nordschleife just before the gates closed. Nice to end it with a cruise together with the McLaren 720S from the nice guys at APEX. What a year it was! Achieved buying my long time dream car; the Porsche GT3RS. Making a lot of new Ring friends. Set a new personal fastest time by 13 seconds and have some very close calls along the way which luckily ended without disaster!" the Porsche driver explains.



You should know the aficionado isn't kidding about those close calls. You see, we've been following the man through the year and, for instance, we showed you the time when he almost crashed due to a failed BMW pass.



We always enjoy seeing a Rennsport machine being put to use like its maker intended, which is why we hope to see this aficionado, along with others, returning next year.



As for the Ring,



This clip shows us a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS hitting the Nordschleife, with the one behind the wheel pushing the car hard. According to the driver, the lap we have here took place just before the Ring closed its gates for this year.And since the Neunelfer is animated by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, the aural part of the adventure is just as enticing as the visual one."Very last lap of 2018 at the Nordschleife just before the gates closed. Nice to end it with a cruise together with the McLaren 720S from the nice guys at APEX. What a year it was! Achieved buying my long time dream car; the Porsche GT3RS. Making a lot of new Ring friends. Set a new personal fastest time by 13 seconds and have some very close calls along the way which luckily ended without disaster!" the Porsche driver explains.You should know the aficionado isn't kidding about those close calls. You see, we've been following the man through the year and, for instance, we showed you the time when he almost crashed due to a failed BMW pass.We always enjoy seeing a Rennsport machine being put to use like its maker intended, which is why we hope to see this aficionado, along with others, returning next year.As for the Ring, here are some details on the updates the famous German circuit is receiving for next year. Five sections of the track are getting fresh asphalt, while additional safety fences are being installed. Alas, the bump that marked the Sx entry is now gone.