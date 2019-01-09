This is How You Outrun Would-Be Robbers in a Car

More on this:

McLaren 600LT Spider Coming Out to Play on January 16

On January 16, McLaren will pull the wraps off the 600LT Spider, the hard-top version of the 600 Longtail unveiled in June 2018. The car will become the fifth in the carmaker’s lineup to wear the Longtail name, after the F1 GTR Longtail (1997), 675LT Coupe (2015), 675LT Spider and 600LT As with any Longtail, and in line with its coupe sibling, this version of the car too will focus on increased power, reduced weight, and optimized aerodynamics. Just as with the 600LT, the Spider will be offered as a limited production run, with manufacturing scheduled to last for only twelve months, McLaren said.Power for the car will come from the same twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 deployed on the coupe, with probably minor differences in performance. In the already shown car, the unit develops 600 hp.Weight wise, the 600LT tips the scale at 1,247 kg (2,749 lbs), which is a reduction of 96 kg (212 lbs) against the weight of a 570S coupe . Of course, the spider variant will be probably a bit heavier than that thanks to its hardtop configuration.The latest addition to the McLaren lineup is one of many others still to come. The car builder currently conducts its business under a development plan that calls for the launch of 18 new cars and variants by the year 2025, meaning one every five months or so.This incredible growth plan for a niche car manufacturer has all the chances of coming true, as sales figures for the year that just ended showed McLaren is the star of the moment.4,806 new McLaren cars hit the roads in 2018, making for a 43.9 percent increase over 2017 and the eighth consecutive year of growth.

