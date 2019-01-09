autoevolution

McLaren 600LT Spider Coming Out to Play on January 16

9 Jan 2019, 14:16 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
A little over a month after the introduction of the 720S Spider, British car builder McLaren is getting ready to release yet another new model as part of its extensive expansion plan.
3 photos
McLaren 600LT vs. 720S Drag Race Is a Heat CheckMcLaren 600LT vs. 720S Drag Race Is a Heat Check
On January 16, McLaren will pull the wraps off the 600LT Spider, the hard-top version of the 600 Longtail unveiled in June 2018. The car will become the fifth in the carmaker’s lineup to wear the Longtail name, after the F1 GTR Longtail (1997), 675LT Coupe (2015), 675LT Spider and 600LT.

As with any Longtail, and in line with its coupe sibling, this version of the car too will focus on increased power, reduced weight, and optimized aerodynamics. Just as with the 600LT, the Spider will be offered as a limited production run, with manufacturing scheduled to last for only twelve months, McLaren said.

Power for the car will come from the same twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 deployed on the coupe, with probably minor differences in performance. In the already shown car, the unit develops 600 hp.

Weight wise, the 600LT tips the scale at 1,247 kg (2,749 lbs), which is a reduction of 96 kg (212 lbs) against the weight of a 570S coupe. Of course, the spider variant will be probably a bit heavier than that thanks to its hardtop configuration.

The latest addition to the McLaren lineup is one of many others still to come. The car builder currently conducts its business under a development plan that calls for the launch of 18 new cars and variants by the year 2025, meaning one every five months or so.

This incredible growth plan for a niche car manufacturer has all the chances of coming true, as sales figures for the year that just ended showed McLaren is the star of the moment.

4,806 new McLaren cars hit the roads in 2018, making for a 43.9 percent increase over 2017 and the eighth consecutive year of growth.

McLaren 600LT Spider McLaren 600LT Longtail McLaren hardtop
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 