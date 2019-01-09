autoevolution

This is How You Outrun Would-Be Robbers in a Car

9 Jan 2019, 12:54 UTC ·
by
We’d never wish this on you, but if you ever find yourself in a situation where robbers approach you from inside a vehicle and you feel like there’s no escape, maybe this guy’s idea could work for you too.
7 photos
A new viral video is making the rounds and, like many others like it, it doesn’t come with much of a backstory. It seems to have been shot somewhere in Argentina; it’s a collage of a couple of streams from security cameras, that much is certain.

A man is shown walking down a deserted pavement, with what looks like a bag of groceries in his hand. A lone car approaches him from behind, so he stops and seems to chat with one of the people inside the vehicle. Then, as he realizes he’s about to get robbed, he turns and runs away, in the same direction he was coming from.

He’s quick, too! The driver of the car takes a few moments to realize that their victim is getting away, but he does back the car in pursuit of him.

When the dude sees the car approaching again, he does the ol’ switcheroo again, turning and running back. This time, though, he crosses the street and runs to the other sidewalk, which almost leads to the car in pursuit crashing into an oncoming vehicle.

Again, the victim runs for a while and then abruptly switches directions. This time, the would-be robbers don’t go after him: they’re probably tired of the chase or have understood that this guy is putting up too much of a fight and is not worth the trouble he’s causing it.

For his quick-thinking (and quick-running), the unnamed dude is being hailed like some sort of hero. “Hero” might be too strong a word, but he does deserve credit for acting in a situation in which many other people would have frozen and complied with the thieves’ demands.

