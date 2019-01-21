autoevolution
McLaren Senna Sold For $1.45 Million At Barrett-Jackson Auction

Even though it doesn’t feature hybrid assistance like the P1, the Senna is the best-handling McLaren entitled to wear a license plate. It also happens to be much rare, although the P1 ended production after 375 examples of the breed were made in Woking, England.
The truth is, that level of handling along with those looks and the blessing of Ayrton Senna’s sister are more than enough to justify the hype surrounding the twin-turbo V8-engined supercar. Retailing in the ballpark of $850,000 from the get-go, VIN 005 managed to sell for $1,477,500 at the Scottsdale auction in Arizona.

Barrett-Jackson claims it’s “one of approximately 120 in the United States,” adding to the specialness of the mid-engine blunderbuss. Offering the same type of G-forces a pilot experiences in a Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet, the Senna can accelerate to 62 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds.

Faster around the track than the P1, the Senna features go-faster goodies that include active chassis control suspension, oversized carbon-ceramic brakes, a fast-shifting DCT, and no fewer than 1,764 pounds of downforce. Add to that 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, and it’s easy to imagine how someone could spend $1.4 million on the Senna.

“I’m a tremendous fan of Ayrton Senna and followed his racing career very closely,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “I was thrilled when McLaren announced this special edition supercar in his honor. From its beautifully engineered aerodynamic body to its intense horsepower and record track times of any McLaren built before it, this Senna was designed for one purpose – to take performance to a whole new level.”

Jackson offered the winning bid on the first-ever 2020 Toyota Supra at the same auction, amounting to $2.1 million. That’s right, ladies and gents; he paid McLaren Speedtail money for a BMW Z4 in drags. On the other hand, all proceeds are going to charity, which is why we’d argue that Jackson spent his greenback rather well.

 

