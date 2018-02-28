McLaren Senna Dressed in Stunning Carbon for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

A supercar in black and yellow… What else might car enthusiasts want to see at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show starting next week?

Enter the McLaren Senna carbon fiber, a 67-piece body set that takes about 1,000 hours to manufacture, and only a second to stun the audience. Add some Solar Yellow detailing here and there, a touch of green on the brake pads, and you’re in for a treat.



Officially called Carbon Theme, the special exterior and interior touches are one of five different such designs that will be made available for the Senna by the company's Special Operations team. At the Geneva Motor show, the Carbon-themed McLaren will be the only one on display, while the other four will be shown digitally to the audience.



"The McLaren Senna Carbon Theme by MSO at the Geneva Motor Show is exactly the kind of project we thrive on delivering and once customers have had the opportunity to view it in person, I would not be at all surprised to see a rise in expressions of interest for MSO Visual Carbon Fibre cars similar to this one,” said Ansar Ali, Managing Director, McLaren Special Operations.



When it will begin selling, the supercar will do so complete with the a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that develops 800 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque and has a zero to sixty acceleration time of 2.7 seconds.



