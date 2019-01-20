Someone Paid $2.1 Million For 2020 Toyota Supra VIN 001

It’s not uncommon for the previous generation of the Supra, the one with the 2JZ, to fetch ridiculous sums of greenback at auction on eBay. But the 2020 model year took things to the next level with a winning bid of $2.1 million.
The “first all-new global production Toyota Supra” finished in a “one-of-one factory color combination” crossed the block at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona. Care to guess who paid $2.1 million for it? None other than Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of the auction house.
In addition to claiming ownership of the one-off model, the Jackson’s millions of dollars are all going to charity. 100 percent of the proceeds are going to the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation. In addition to the paintwork and vehicle identification number, what else is special about this two-door coupe?
As it happens, the engine cover that hides a BMW powerplant instead of a 2JZ features the signature of Akio Toyoda. The chief executive officer of Toyota is the great-grandson of the father of the Japanese industrial revolution, Sakichi Toyoda.
His son, Kiichiro Toyoda, would establish Toyota’s automotive division in 1933, with the first vehicles rolling off the assembly line in 1935. By 1937, Toyota’s automotive division was established as an independent company within the family-owned group.
As expected, this Supra comes with the range-topping engine (3.0-liter inline-six turbo) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Even though everyone is bashing Toyota for using a BMW powerplant, the German ponies outnumber those of the 2JZ from the previous generation.
Love it or hate it, the Supra is what it is. Toyota won’t be stopping here, planning to one-up its sports car lineup with a full-on hypercar. The GR Super Sport, complete with hybrid know-how from the Le Mans-winning racing car, is expected to drop in 2020 with close to 1,000 horsepower.
Lexus will introduce a twin-turbo V8 in the nearest of futures, but a replacement for the LFA isn't on the table for now.
