Someone Paid $2.1 Million For 2020 Toyota Supra VIN 001

Now THIS is one super Supra! It was an incredible Barrett-Jackson moment when a winning bid of $2.1 MILLION brought the gavel down on the rights to the very first 2020 @toyotausa Supra, VIN 20201, to benefit the @american_heart Association and the Stand4Heroes with the @stand4heroes. ... #BarrettJackson #Scottsdale #CollectorCars #January2019 #Toyota #Supra #ToyotaSupra #Stand4Heroes #AmericanHeart

A post shared by Barrett-Jackson (@barrett_jackson) on Jan 19, 2019 at 6:04pm PST