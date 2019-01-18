Footage of Real-Life Train Derailment Included in Bird Box, People Are Outraged

Mecum's Largest Vintage Motorcycle Auction to Feature 1,750 Bikes This Year

Next week, at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center’s Priefert Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, auction house Mecum will open the doors to its first and largest annual motorcycle sale. 7 photos



One of the largest collections to sell this year comes from Stockholm, Sweden, and is titled the MC Collection. Mecum says the bikes that are part of the collection have become a part of it over a period of 50 years and even includes bikes with designs dating two centuries back, like the 1894 Hildebrand & Wolfmüller replica.



American bike builds from the early 1900s – items like the 1905 Indian Camelback, 1914 Flying Merkel V-Twin or 1917 Pope Model T-17 - come together with more recent machines - 1968 Munch 4TT Mammut or 1978 Ducati NCR Racer – to make up this collection.



Aside for this MC offering, Mecum will place under the hammer bikes belonging to ten other private collections with big names behind them, like the Moto Armory or the recently discovered Rickey Jensen Indian Collection.



Hopes for this year’s edition are very high for Mecum. In 2018, the same event had a sell-through rate of 92 percent and managed to earn in excess of $13 million worth of motorcycles.



“For 2019, a significant increase in consignments has only served to enhance the attention that the auction already receives from collectors and enthusiasts globally,” said in a statement Ron Christenson, the auctioneer’s executive in charge with the motorcycle division.



To be able to take part at the event, bidders must pay a fee of between $100 and $200, depending on the registration date. Visitors too will be charged between $20 and $30.



