1966 Vanden Plas Princess 1100 Owned by Charles Aznavour to Sell in Paris

Bonhams, one of the largest companies doing business in facilitating the sale of anything from cars to paintings announced this week one of the star attractions of the Grandes Marques du Grand Palais Sale, which takes place in Paris on February 7.The car in question is a 1966 Vanden Plas Princess 1100 that back in its glory days belonged to one of France’s iconic artists, Charles Aznavour.The Vanden Plas, a nameplate used on all high-end versions of Austin-Morris cars produced in the 1960s and 1970s, is in this case equipped with a twin-carburetor 1.3-liter 65 bhp engine, the same used on the MG 1100/1300. The car comes in brown/black with beige interior.The current owner of the car says it found it 15 years ago in a chateau belonging to Aznavour’s sister. The vehicle was never registered to the new name, meaning it retains the original license plates, 5122 GA 78, and comes with the original Carte Grise in the name of Charles Aznavourian.'This motor car is a piece of French musical history. Charles Aznavour was loved around the world for his contributions to music, songwriting, and entertainment,” said in a statement Paul Gaucher, motor car specialist at Bonhams“This beautiful little car is in astoundingly original condition and has been driven by just one owner - Mr. Aznavour. It is offered without reserve at our Paris sale in February.'Bonhams announced it will be selling it in barn find condition and with the running engine. The auction house did not say how much it hopes to get for the vehicle.