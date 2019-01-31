2020 Subaru Legacy Exterior Design Teaser Reveals Front Quarter Windows

There aren’t many sedans these days with front quarter windows, but Subaru is one of the few that keeps the trend going with the 2020 Legacy. All new from the ground up, the mid-size sedan makes the switch to the Subaru Global Platform from the Impreza and Crosstrek.
Designed for “less vibration, a quieter cabin, better crash absorption, and enhanced handling,” the SGP has also been developed with electrification in mind. The Crosstrek, for example, is available with plug-in hybrid technology from the Prius Prime.
Toyota serves as the supplier of the hybrid assistance in the XV e-Boxer that’s exclusive to Japan, but Subaru won’t stop here. Complete electrification is expected in 2021, and chances are the first EV from Subaru will be a crossover utility vehicle according to Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun.
There’s no denying the Legacy will receive some sort of electrification by then, pleasing the Environmental Protection Agency and prospective customers alike. As opposed to the 2.0-, 2.5-, and 3.6-liter engines available for the sixth generation, the seventh is certain to receive the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer introduced by the Ascent three-row crossover.
Codenamed FA24, this engine combines direct injection with turbocharging to develop 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The 3.6-liter naturally aspirated six-cylinder, by comparison, makes do with 256 horsepower and 247 pound-feet at higher revolutions per minute.
There’s no denying the EZ36D will be phased out from the range, leaving the FA24 to work its magic together with the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission. Adaptive Control, Hill Holder, and six-speed manual mode with paddle shifters should come standard.
Published on Subaru’s Japanese media portal, the second teaser of the 2020 Legacy follows a photograph of the dashboard. A portrait-oriented, tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system dominates the cabin, featuring heating and air-con controls, apps, MySubaru, and controls for the heated and ventilated front seats.
As opposed to other automakers (we’re looking at you, Honda!), the 2020 Legacy features a good ol’ knob for the volume and another knob for tuning the radio. An AUX input is also visible, something that can’t be said about the latest iPhone models.
