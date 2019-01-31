autoevolution

2020 Subaru Legacy Interior Photo Shows Significantly Evolved Design

31 Jan 2019
In it’s usual blunt and to the point style, Japanese manufacturer Subaru announced the debut of the new generation Legacy at the Chicago Auto Show which opens on February 7.
The launch of the new Legacy is a long overdue one. The model currently on the market, although updated from time to time to keep pace with the advancements in technology, has been around for nearly four years, since 2015, largely unchanged in terms of design.

The new flagship sedan from Subaru was expected to come with a major makeover, one meant to bring it closer to modern day expectations, but judging by what could be seen in spy shots of the model, the changes might not be all that extensive,

The test cars seen here and there over the course of last year generally show the same dimensions and overall proportions of individual elements, even if new lines and curves can be distinguished at key points.

A lot of work has been done at the interior however, and we know that because along with the announcement of the premiere Subaru released a single photo showing the front end of the car's habitacle.

The dashboard features a single large touchscreen display, mounted vertically, that includes most of the car’s controls, including the ones for the climate system. The steering wheel seems to be completely redesigned as well, while the instrument cluster, barely visible, appears to have retained its overall look.

As for engines, there’s not much to go on right now. Officially, Subaru said nothing about what will power the Legacy, but the rumor mill speaks of smaller displacement, more powerful engines replacing the aging ones currently offered for the range.

As there’s only one week left until the start of the Chicago show, we expect to see more details to drop in the days ahead. We’re even hoping for some leaked photos, so keep an eye out for more.
