2020 Subaru Legacy Interior Photo Shows Significantly Evolved Design

In it’s usual blunt and to the point style, Japanese manufacturer Subaru announced the debut of the new generation Legacy at the Chicago Auto Show which opens on February 7. 3 photos



The new flagship sedan from



The test cars seen here and there over the course of last year generally show the same dimensions and overall proportions of individual elements, even if new lines and curves can be distinguished at key points.



A lot of work has been done at the interior however, and we know that because along with the announcement of the premiere Subaru released a single photo showing the front end of the car's habitacle.



The dashboard features a single large touchscreen display, mounted vertically, that includes most of the car’s controls, including the ones for the climate system. The steering wheel seems to be completely redesigned as well, while the instrument cluster, barely visible, appears to have retained its overall look.



As for engines, there’s not much to go on right now. Officially, Subaru said nothing about what will power the Legacy, but the rumor mill speaks of smaller displacement, more powerful engines replacing the aging ones currently offered for the range.



As there's only one week left until the start of the Chicago show, we expect to see more details to drop in the days ahead. We're even hoping for some leaked photos, so keep an eye out for more.

