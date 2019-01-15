Subaru STI S209 Is Exclusively for Americans

4 Subaru Set To Reveal BRZ STI Sport Concept At 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon

Since their debut back in 2000, STI cars were exclusively designed for the Japanese market. As with all STI-badged Subarus, this one too comes with upgrades in power, handling, and aerodynamics, all inspired from the WRX STI Nurburgring Challenge racecar that last year secured the win in the 24 hours endurance race that took place on one of the world’s most famous racetracks.As such, the STI S209 comes with an expanded body kit – including wider fenders, front canards and rear wing - that increase the width of the car to 72.4 inches, or 1.7 inches wider than a standard WRX STI.The revised bodywork rides on an improved chassis - fitted with flexible strut tower bar and draw stiffeners - and exclusive 19 x 9-inch forged BBS wheels shod in purpose-made Dunlop SP Sport Maxx® GT600A tires.More magic happens under the hood, where STI tucked a reworked variant of Subaru’s EJ25 2.5-liter turbocharged Boxer engine. In the new variant, the unit develops an estimated 341 horsepower.There will be only 200 units of this special car built, and all will sell with Recaro front bucket seats with silver-hued inserts, Ultrasuede with silver stitching D-shaped steering wheel and tons of STI badges spread all over the interior.For now, Subaru did not announce pricing for the model but says it will do so closer to the car’s market launch later this year.The Subaru STI S209 is to be assembled complete with all the required changes at the company’s facility in Kiryu, Japan and will have to be homologated by STI for the U.S. market, the only place where it will be available.Since their debut back in 2000, STI cars were exclusively designed for the Japanese market.

