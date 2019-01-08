2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 Edges Closer To Reality

autoevolution

In less than a week, the WRX STI for North America will gain a limited edition that promises to be as special as the Type RA, if not even better. S209 is how it’s called, and the camouflage has been dropped for the latest (and probably final) teaser before the world premiere on January 14th.
Taking inspiration from both the S208 (Japan-only model) and Type RA, the newest arrival from Subaru Tecnica International takes the visual drama to the next level with a hood scoop for the turbocharged boxer, flared wheel arches, gold-finished alloy wheels, and a thumpin’ great wing at the rear.

The front bumper also appears to be more aggressive, and the mirror caps are finished in black to bring the point home. A black ornament can be seen right behind the front wheel arch, which could be a badge.

“Wait, are those motorsport-style canards at the extremities of the front bumper?” Rightly so, dearest reader! In all likelihood, Subaru has created a collectible with the WRX STI S209. It remains to be seen, however, if some customer will treat the car as a garage queen of sorts.

On the matter of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, it’s a given that we’ll be treated to bigger numbers than the WRX has to offer. There’s a case to be made for better figures than the WRX STI, but don’t expect the 2.0-liter turbo boxer available in Japan.

We’re inclined to believe the EJ25 will be “massaged” to develop Diamond Edition levels of horsepower (349) and torque (342). A welcome upgrade, more so if you remember what Ford Performance can do with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the Focus RS from the previous generation.

The WRX STI as we know it was last refreshed in January 2014 at the Detroit Auto Show. For 2019, Subaru upped the ante to 310 horsepower, representing a 5-horsepower bump over the 2018 model year. As for the next generation of the sports sedan with rallying heritage, look forward to some sort of hybridization (such as an electrified rear axle).
