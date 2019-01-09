SpaceX Crew Dragon Is Vertical on the Launch Pad at Cape Canaveral

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe Unveiled at CES 2019 New MBUX and Garmin Smartwatch

Regarded at Mercedes as the perfect way to steal customers from competitors – in 2017, say the Germans, before going for a CLA one in two customers in Europe drove a competitor's vehicle – the new generation of the model comes with new design lines, a new version of its brand new infotainment system, and a wide range of engine options.Because the carmaker chose to show the new CLA at an electronics show (CES 2019), the focus falls on the new, improved version of the MBUX infotainment system . This system, first shown last year at the same event, has turned into one of the most advanced such systems in the automotive industry.For the CLA, the revised version wears the name MBUX Interior Assist and comes with all the previous features, but also with the new voice control option and the possibility to recognize occupants’ movements in advance to ready the touchscreen even before a finger touches it.Paring the MBUX with another Mercedes premiere at CES, the Benz-branded Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch will make for a driving experience like no other, promises the carmaker.On display at the Las Vegas Convention Center is the CLA 250, equipped with a four-cylinder gasoline engine that develops 225 hp and 350 Nm of torque when coupled to a 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission.For now, Mercedes did not reveal the entire lineup of engines for the model, but it did promise “a broad range of diesel and petrol engines available featuring manual or dual-clutch transmissions and 4MATIC all-wheel drive.”The market launch of the model is scheduled for May. The full details about the CLA as released by Mercedes at CES can be found in the document attached below.

