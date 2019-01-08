New Horizons Photo Reveals Peanut World Created by Cosmic Fender-Bender

5 BMW vs. Mercedes Remote Controlled Drag Race Is the Slowest Ever

4 Watch Audi Bid Emotional Farewell to Mercedes-Benz as DTM Season Ends

2 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA to Premiere at CES 2019

1 Two More Diesel-Powered 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Go on Sale from 69,496 Euros

More on this:

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Leaked Ahead Of World Premiere At CES

A handful of hours is what separates us from teasers to the real deal, but Redline Cars took the decision to publish the first official photographs of the all-new CLA ahead of schedule. The car in the gallery is the CLA 250 Edition 1, which makes use of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 224 PS (221 horsepower) and 350 Nm (258 pound-feet) of torque. 10 photos



The orange accents over the black paintwork bring out the most from a visual standpoint, but the pièce de résistance is the cabin of the CLA. Make no mistake about it; this is the most premium and comfiest interior in the segment!



Smarter looks are complemented by the most technology one could wish for in this segment, including the MBUX infotainment system that comes with an AI-powered assistant and two screens for the instrument cluster and multimedia. Safety is up there with the best of them, including systems such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist.



Being based on the Modular Front Architecture 2 of the A-Class and A-Class Sedan, the



An A35 and two A45 models will follow, packing upwards of 400 horsepower thanks to an AMG -developed turbo four-cylinder with 2.0 liters of displacement. The An evolution rather than a revolution in comparison to the first generation, the 2020 model year levels up in terms of elegance thanks to the swept-back roofline and CLS influences up front and at the rear. 48 millimeters longer and 53 millimeters wider, the CLA has the unmistakable profile of a coupe.The orange accents over the black paintwork bring out the most from a visual standpoint, but the pièce de résistance is the cabin of the CLA. Make no mistake about it; this is the most premium and comfiest interior in the segment!Smarter looks are complemented by the most technology one could wish for in this segment, including the MBUX infotainment system that comes with an AI-powered assistant and two screens for the instrument cluster and multimedia. Safety is up there with the best of them, including systems such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist.Being based on the Modular Front Architecture 2 of the A-Class and A-Class Sedan, the CLA-Class will be offered with both front- and all-wheel drive. It remains to be seen if a three-pedal setup will be available in Europe on lesser models, but keep in mind a dual-clutch transmission is how the CLA 250 likes to roll from the get-go.An A35 and two A45 models will follow, packing upwards of 400 horsepower thanks to an-developed turbo four-cylinder with 2.0 liters of displacement. The CLA Shooting Brake , on the other hand, is expected to launch in the second half of 2019 for the 2020 model year.