Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Becomes Star of Audi’s CES 2019 VR Experiment

8 Jan 2019, 14:44 UTC ·
Audi’s premiere for this year’s CES event is perhaps one of the most exciting for the automotive industry, not only because of what it offers but also because all you’re about to learn in the lines below is three years away from full-scale implementation.
At the beginning of December, Audi announced it will be bringing to Las Vegas a revolutionary new form of entertainment created especially for a backseat passenger. And judging by what the Germans revealed on Monday, so they did.

Audi’s VR experiment consists of a set of virtual reality goggles that take the human mind into a game titled Marvel’s Avengers: Rocket’s Rescue Run. The game, developed by Disney Games and Interactive Experiences, takes passengers onboard a ship crewed by the Guardians of the Galaxy and pairs them with Rocket in the cockpit as they attempt to make their way through an asteroid field.

For CES, Audi installed the system in an e-tron SUV. In its turn, the car acts as the control system for the in-game spaceship, if you like.

More to the point, the VR game is linked to what the car is doing in the actual world, meaning that every movement of the e-tron is reflected in the VR world in real time: if the car makes a right turn, so does the ship, if it accelerates, the ship moves faster, and so on.

The VR game shown at CES is only a proof of concept, as the technology could be used virtually for whatever its creators want, from playing movies to educational programs that react to the car coming to a halt.

So confident is Audi that it has struck gold that it set up a start-up tasked with turning the technology to be sold throughout the industry. The start-up is called holoride and will develop a software development kit that would form the basis for a wide variety of applications and launch a new form of entertainment.

holoride says its system should be on the market in the next three years.
