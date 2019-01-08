autoevolution

Hyundai Elevate Concept Can Walk Like a Reptile, Switch Bodies and Climb Walls

8 Jan 2019, 8:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
The fear of seeing machines moving like living creatures is something inexplicably embedded in our brains. Perhaps it’s a remnant genetic memory of an alternative past when spider robots destroyed us, or a premonition of a time when they will.
10 photos
Hyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai ElevateHyundai Elevate
Either way, even when someone creates a walking robot with the sole purpose to help out in dangerous situations, our brains instantly react as if they’ve seen something horrible.

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, South Korean manufacturer is showing something exactly like that: a car-robot created as a means to give a helping hand to first responders in case of emergency, that looks straight out of a horror movie. 

The thing on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center is called Elevate and has been classified by Hyundai as an Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV). Elevate is, in fact, a platform which can use a variety of bodies depending on its intended purpose.

But that’s not the thing that makes this vehicle unique.

The concept has wheels like any other car, sure, but they’re mounted at the end of articulated robotic legs, meaning it can both drive like a car a walk like a living creature. In fact, says Hyundai, the disposition of its limbs make it capable of “both mammalian and reptilian walking gaits.“

The way in which the vehicle’s means of locomotion has been built allows it to drive on the road at highway speeds, but also to do things impossible for existing cars: climb a five-foot wall, step over a five-foot gap, walk over otherwise insurmountable terrain and achieve a 15 foot wide track width, all while keeping the people riding in it completely level.

The carmaker claims it spent three years working on this project, completed together with open innovation business arm, Cradle.

For now, however, plans to turn it into a production version have not been announced, so it’s unlikely we’ll see it on the road or on our homes’ walls anytime soon.

hyundai elevate Hyundai elevate walking car ces 2019 hyundai cradle robot
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeHYUNDAI i30HYUNDAI i30 CompactHYUNDAI i30 EstateHYUNDAI i30 Estate CompactAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 