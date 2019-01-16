Subaru Still Believes In EJ25 Engine

Although fans and owners of the WRX STI hoped that Subaru would offer the 2.0-liter turbo flat-four in the STI S209 for North America, the Ebisu-based automaker didn’t make their wish come true. The EJ25 with no fewer than 341 horsepower soldiers on, and it will do so for the foreseeable future.
The engine features most of the modifications introduced by Subaru in the WRX STI Diamond Edition for South Africa. This model, however, has the upper hand in terms of output thanks to 349 horsepower. The question is, why hasn’t Subaru delivered a successor to the EJ25?
Over in North America, the EJ25 started with the Legacy 2.5 and Legacy Outback 2.5 in 1996. Needless to say, but a replacement is duly needed to keep the WRX STI fresh with enthusiasts and relevant with customers who would prefer something different from the Ford Focus RS.
Speaking to Road & Track at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, a spokesperson assured that “we still have a few more things we can do with it [the EJ25]. [The STI S209 is] not the final-final [application of the engine].”
Subaru Tecnica International chief engineer Masuo Takatsu couldn’t comment on the matter due to the spokesperson's intervention, but silence is golden. In all likelihood, Subaru could work on a high-performance specification for the FA24 turbo flat-four.
If the next generation of the WRX STI does get this engine, it’s also possible for the engineers to add some hybrid assistance for superior acceleration and efficiency. The FA20 is another candidate. There’s even talk of a fast-shifting transmission (i.e., a dual-clutch gearbox) serving as an optional extra over the six-speed manual.
Expected in 2020 or 2021 at the latest, the WRX and WRX STI will transition to the Subaru Global Platform of the Impreza, Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent. The SGP is the most important part of the package, enabling the hybrid assistance mentioned in the previous paragraph.
On that note, would you say no to the five-door hatchback if Subaru were to bring it back from the dead?
