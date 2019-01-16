Ford Electric Crossover Coming In April 2019, New EVs Coming To Europe

Off-Road 2020 Kia Telluride Model Under Consideration

Those who would prefer rear-/all-wheel drive from Hyundai or Kia should wait for... ahem, Genesis Motors to finish development of the The five-seat sibling of the Pilot is marketed towards adventure-oriented customers, the type of people who want their crossover utility vehicle to be adequate on the highway, school run, and off the beaten track. But as opposed to Honda, Kia plans to go one step further.Speaking with Telluride designer Tom Kearns, our friends at Motor Trend were told that Kia is “definitely interested in something along those lines, either for a trim level or accessories in the future." Kearns added that he “can’t really speak” in regard to this matter, which means that either the engineers are already working on it or the higher-ups haven’t given their blessing yet.Kia already showcased some Telluride-based concepts with accessories or one-off modifications for the off-roading lifestyle, so there’s no denying that something is happening behind closed doors at the automaker’s design center in Irvine, California. A lift kit would works wonders in the case of the Telluride, along with chunkier wheels and different settings for traction control and stability control.Prospective buyers hoping to find the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Stinger GT under the hood of the off-road Telluride model are wishful thinking. The eight-seat crossover is underpinned by a front-/all-wheel-drive platform, meaning that the engine’s layout is transverse instead of longitudinal.The same applies to the 2020 Hyundai Palisade, which shares the 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 with 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque along with the active on-demandsystem. Pricing for the yet-to-be-confirmed Telluride for adventure-seeking customers could be in the $35,000s as opposed to $30,000 or thereabouts for the entry-level specification with front-wheel drive.Those who would prefer rear-/all-wheel drive from Hyundai or Kia should wait for... ahem, Genesis Motors to finish development of the GV80 . The mid-size sport utility vehicle will be unveiled by the end of the year along with the next generation of the Sonata mid-size sedan.