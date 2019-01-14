autoevolution

2020 Kia Telluride Comes Standard With 3.8L V6

Designed in Irvine, California and manufactured in West Point, Georgia, the 2020 Kia Telluride is more than meets the eye. It’s the half-brother of the Hyundai Palisade and a direct competitor for the best-selling Honda Pilot, flaunting eight seats and a 3.8-liter V6 that relies on natural aspiration.
Thanks to direct injection, the engine is much obliged to churn out 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Active on-demand AWD is available as an optional extra, and Kia claims the Telluride “is all about big skies, desert roads, mountain passes, shady forests, smooth highways, and long coastal drives.”

The “largest Kia ever” is a mid-size crossover with grab handles integrated into the center console and premium-ish trim. An eight-speed automatic transmission comes standard regardless of trim level, and customers can even specify a self-leveling suspension system.

No fewer than four grades are available (LX, EX, S, and SX), all of them featuring a choice of four drive modes (Smart, Eco, Sport, Comfort). Four-wheel independent suspension and a split of 65:35 between the front and rear wheels for Sport mode are other highlights.

Towing capacity? Make that 5,000 pounds, exactly as the Honda Pilot with all-wheel drive and the trailering kit. The go-anywhere, do-anything character of the Telluride is complemented by lots of safety and driver-assist features, including Rear Occupant Alert, Downhill Brake Control, and a head-up display.

Tech-savvy customers will be happy with the available 10.25-inch color touchscreen, which can be paired with a 630-watt Harman/Kardon audio system with 10 speakers. Up to six USB charging ports and wireless smartphone charging are also featured in the options list.

Even better, the multi-Bluetooth wireless connectivity allows two mobile devices to be paired simultaneously with the infotainment system. The UVO telematics system allows the driver to remote start and lock the doors, pre-condition the cabin temperature, and send points of interest to the sat-nav system.

Pricing hasn’t been announced as of the first day of the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, but chances are Kia will undercut Honda in this segment because that’s how South Korea does business in this industry. The cheapest Pilot available for the 2019 model year is $31,450 excluding destination charge.
