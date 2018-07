2019 Honda Pilot Facelift Goes on Sale From $31,450

Adaptive Cruise Control

More aggressive at the front and beautified by LED low beams, the Pilot now features a bolder interpretation of the flying wing grille design. The chrome band, for example, extends above the headlights to emphasize the width of the vehicle. Thinner turn signals, LED fog lights, and multi-element LED headlights are also on the menu, while Elite models add power folding mirrors with automatic dimming.Moving on to the rear end, this is where you’ll find new taillights with amber turn signals and LED backup lights. 18-inch wheels come standard on the LX, EX, and EX-L while the Touring and Elite benefit from 20-inch wheels with rugged styling.Available for the first time on the Touring and Elite trim levels, the Pilot can now be had with a hands-free power tailgate. As long as the driver has the key fob in his pocket, kicking the foot under the rear bumper will make the tailgate open by itself.Fancier trim around the vents, 3-way heated front seats, and wider fold-down armrests are other newities brought forward by the 2019 model year of the Honda Pilot . The second-row captain’s chairs are now available on both the Touring and Elite whereas the second-row retractable sunshades are optional on the EX-L, Touring, and Elite.All grades come with the 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6, pushing 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque on regular unleaded. The biggest difference comes in the form of transmission, with the Touring and Elite getting a nine-speed automatic compared to the six-speed automatic that’s standard on the LX, EX, and EX-L.Every trim level in the range also happens to be safer than the pre-facelift Pilot, now featuring the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard. In no particular order, the suite includes, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, and Collision Mitigation Braking with Forward Collision Warning.