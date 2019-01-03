autoevolution

Hyundai Electric Concept Can Find a Wireless Charging Station on Its Own

Giving car owners the possibility to command their vehicles to move to and from parking spaces on their own is the next big target for the research in the field of assistance technologies in the automotive industry.
There are several carmakers now working toward autonomous parking solutions, and the progress made in the last year, especially by German automakers, has been significant.

In the first days of 2019, South Korean auto group Hyundai-Kia announced it will be joining the Germans in the race to take the next step in automated parking technologies by presenting the concept of a vehicle equipped with wireless charging system and the Automated Valet Parking System (AVPS). 

As its name says, the system has been created with electric vehicles in mind, and as a means to eliminate the time needed for the drivers to find a parking space equipped with a charging station.

The car envisioned by Hyundai can be controlled via a smartphone. Using this, owners can command the vehicle to get to a charging station. Using info received from the AVPS and the parking lot itself, the car navigates automatically to a vacant wireless charging station.

Once the car is fully charged, if the vehicle is not summoned in the meantime by its owner, it moves on its own to another vacant parking space, thus freeing the charging station to accommodate another electric vehicle. Once the owner is ready to go, they can call the car via the same smartphone app it sent it away with.

The systems detailed this week by Hyundai are by no means close to production, nor was a working version announced for the next 12 months. The Koreans plan however to start selling the tech as part of a Level 4 automated vehicle in 2025. Before that time, autonomous vehicles will be introduced in some smart cities as soon as 2021.

Hyundai’s ultimate goal is to launch a fully automated car (Level 5), but plans are to do so no sooner than 2030.
