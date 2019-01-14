Porsche 911 GT3 Avoids Crashing By Doing a Donut, Doesn't Hit the Curb

UK-Spec Kia Ceed GT Priced from 25,535 Pounds

Introduced last September at the Paris Motor Show, the GT variant of the Kia Ceed is getting ready to meet its fans this year on the European markets. Soon after we passed into the new year, Kia started releasing pricing information for the model, beginning with the British market. 27 photos



This car will sell in the UK starting at £25,535 and will be available with unique interior and exterior design cues.



As for the GT-Line, the offering here is much more comprehensive, relying on no less than 5 variants that use a combination of three engines, two gasoline and one diesel, based on the stock Ceed.



A 1.0 T-GDi good for 118 bhp represents the entry level and will sell for a price that start at £21,535.



An engine that is a tad bigger, the a 1.4 T-Gdi, will be offered on three GT-Line variants, including the top of the range version, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic. Prices for these cars have been set at £22,335, £23,435 and £27,185.



The biggest engine in displacement of them all, the 1.6 CRDi diesel, comes with 134 bhp, 6-speed manual transmission and a price tag of £23,185.



“Our first ‘GT’ models were important for Kia. They laid a blueprint for future performance cars from the brand and proved there was a genuine appetite for faster and more engaging "driver’s cars" from Kia,” said in a statement Emilio Herrera, Kia Europe COO.



