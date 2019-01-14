UK-Spec Kia Ceed GT Priced from 25,535 Pounds

autoevolution

Introduced last September at the Paris Motor Show, the GT variant of the Kia Ceed is getting ready to meet its fans this year on the European markets. Soon after we passed into the new year, Kia started releasing pricing information for the model, beginning with the British market.
On the island, the model will sell in both pure GT configuration and as a diluted variant of it called GT-Line. Both bringing exterior changes compared with the stock Ceed, they also benefit from better power output and a more sporty feel.

The GT uses an exclusive 1.6-liter T-GDi engine rated at 201 hp and 265 Nm of torque when working in conjunction with a six-speed manual transmission. The model accelerates from naught to sixty in 7.2 seconds and has a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).

This car will sell in the UK starting at £25,535 and will be available with unique interior and exterior design cues.

As for the GT-Line, the offering here is much more comprehensive, relying on no less than 5 variants that use a combination of three engines, two gasoline and one diesel, based on the stock Ceed.

A 1.0 T-GDi good for 118 bhp represents the entry level and will sell for a price that start at £21,535.

An engine that is a tad bigger, the a 1.4 T-Gdi, will be offered on three GT-Line variants, including the top of the range version, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic. Prices for these cars have been set at £22,335, £23,435 and £27,185.

The biggest engine in displacement of them all, the 1.6 CRDi diesel, comes with 134 bhp, 6-speed manual transmission and a price tag of £23,185.

“Our first ‘GT’ models were important for Kia. They laid a blueprint for future performance cars from the brand and proved there was a genuine appetite for faster and more engaging "driver’s cars" from Kia,” said in a statement Emilio Herrera, Kia Europe COO.

“The cee'd ‘GT’ and pro_cee'd ‘GT’ provided the impetus for cars such as the Stinger and Optima ‘GT’ and introduced a sporty design appeal that has inspired a range of popular ‘GT-Line’ models across our product line-up.”
