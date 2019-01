UK-Spec Kia Ceed GT Priced from 25,535 Pounds

CRDi

On the island, the model will sell in both pure GT configuration and as a diluted variant of it called GT-Line. Both bringing exterior changes compared with the stock Ceed, they also benefit from better power output and a more sporty feel.The GT uses an exclusive 1.6-liter T-GDi engine rated at 201 hp and 265 Nm of torque when working in conjunction with a six-speed manual transmission. The model accelerates from naught to sixty in 7.2 seconds and has a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).This car will sell in the UK starting at £25,535 and will be available with unique interior and exterior design cues.As for the GT-Line, the offering here is much more comprehensive, relying on no less than 5 variants that use a combination of three engines, two gasoline and one diesel, based on the stock Ceed.A 1.0 T-GDi good for 118 bhp represents the entry level and will sell for a price that start at £21,535.An engine that is a tad bigger, the a 1.4 T-Gdi, will be offered on three GT-Line variants, including the top of the range version, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic. Prices for these cars have been set at £22,335, £23,435 and £27,185.The biggest engine in displacement of them all, the 1.6diesel, comes with 134 bhp, 6-speed manual transmission and a price tag of £23,185.“Our first ‘GT’ models were important for Kia. They laid a blueprint for future performance cars from the brand and proved there was a genuine appetite for faster and more engaging "driver’s cars" from Kia,” said in a statement Emilio Herrera, Kia Europe COO.“The cee'd ‘GT’ and pro_cee'd ‘GT’ provided the impetus for cars such as the Stinger and Optima ‘GT’ and introduced a sporty design appeal that has inspired a range of popular ‘GT-Line’ models across our product line-up.”