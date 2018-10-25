autoevolution

2019 Honda Civic Si Arriving At Dealerships This November

25 Oct 2018, 18:52 UTC ·
Positioned between the regular models and Type R in the Civic lineup, the Si blends sportiness with practicality. For 2019, the Civic Si Sedan and Civic Si Coupe are that bit more expensive than before, but they’re also better equipped than the pre-facelift.
Including the $895 destination charge, the Civic Si now starts at $25,195. The $200 increase goes on the Display Audio, which now features buttons for the volume and other essential functions. Improved smartphone integration by means of Bluetooth is another highlight, along with physical buttons for the climate control, electronic parking brake, larger cupholders, and buttons on the steering wheel.

The summer tire option isn’t available from the factory for the 2019 model year, but customers can get it as a dealer-installed option on the Civic Si from here on in. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard, sending 205 horsepower to the front wheels. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow of the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo is complemented by two-mode adaptive dampers and a helical-type differential, ensuring that the Civic Si corners as good as it looks.

Arriving at U.S. dealers on November 1st, the sportier lineup benefits from two new colors. Platinum White Pearl is available on both models, but Tonic Yellow Pearl is exclusive to the Civic Si Coupe. Both of the exterior finishes are optional, of course.

Assembled in Ontario, Canada using domestic and globally-sourced components, the Civic Si returns 32 miles per gallon on the combined cycle. Honda quotes 28 mpg in the city and 38 mpg out on the highway, which isn’t bad at all for a compact-sized car with seating for five.

The engine is built at the Anna plant in Ohio, where Honda also builds the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo of the Civic Type R. The hot hatchback has 306 horsepower (310 PS) to offer, along with one of the best-handling chassis in the business. After all, the R to rule all Rs still holds the record for the fastest front-wheel-drive production car on the Nurburgring.

