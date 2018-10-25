5 Honda Civic Type R Oozes Fake Carbon and 306 HP in New York

2019 Honda Civic Si Arriving At Dealerships This November

Positioned between the regular models and Type R in the Civic lineup, the Si blends sportiness with practicality. For 2019, the Civic Si Sedan and Civic Si Coupe are that bit more expensive than before, but they’re also better equipped than the pre-facelift. 18 photos



The summer tire option isn’t available from the factory for the 2019 model year, but customers can get it as a dealer-installed option on the Civic Si from here on in. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard, sending 205 horsepower to the front wheels. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow of the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo is complemented by two-mode adaptive dampers and a helical-type differential, ensuring that the Civic Si corners as good as it looks.



Arriving at U.S. dealers on November 1st, the sportier lineup benefits from two new colors. Platinum White Pearl is available on both models, but Tonic Yellow Pearl is exclusive to the Civic Si Coupe. Both of the exterior finishes are optional, of course.



Assembled in Ontario, Canada using domestic and globally-sourced components, the



Editor's note: Is that an HDMI port or central exhaust system? Is that an HDMI port or central exhaust system?