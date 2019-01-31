autoevolution

Subaru Impreza WRX STI Near-Crash Is a Quick Driving Lesson

With the cold season still upon us, aficionados must be careful about the way they treat grip. And getting behind the wheel of an AWD performance car doesn't necessarily mean one is safe. In fact, we've brought along an example of this, one that involves a Subaru Impreza WRX STI.
We're talking about a 2005 Scooby, with this appearing to be in good condition. However, we're sure we can say the same about the tires of the toy.

Then again, we're not sure the tires were to blame, but we can tell you that the gear head behind the wheel was driving straight when the tail went out - perhaps the man came across a path of black ice.

Regardless, we can see the STI delivering a frightening slip angle. The driver did show a swift countersteering reaction, which is the right thing to do in such a situation.

Alas, the man made the classic mistake of overcorrecting in the end. One thing led to the other and the man applied plenty of steering lock. As such, it didn't take long until the rally-bred machine started sliding across the road.

The car spun and ended up on the other side of the road. Fortunately, the reasonable "entry" speed, if we might use this term, meant all the spinning scrubbed off plenty of this.

And with the driver getting lucky (the guardrail section came to an end), the Subaru WRX STI escaped the incident without a scratch.

We've already mentioned the two main precaution measures one can take when driving in low grip situation, namely investing in tires and keeping the velocity in check.

As for learning how to manhandle one's machine, the best way to do this is to head for the track or find an empty parking lot and practice a lot.

 

