2019 Subaru Legacy is $350 More Expensive Than Previous Model Year

Starting at $22,545, the Legacy 2.5i comes with EyeSight as standard this time around. With Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert from the get-go, the three-box sedan is safer than the previous model year.Enhancements continue inside, where you’ll find an overhead console shower light, two USB ports in the center console, and a 5.0-inch color display. Moving up to the 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited, and 3.6R Limited adds an auto-dimming rearview compass mirror to the menu, featuring a thin frame and Homelink functionality.In the case of the Outback , the longroof boasts with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, standard EyeSight, and the StarLink 6.5-inch Multimedia system. Upper trim levels get the 8.0-inch version (called Multimedia Plus), and as ever, Connected Services are available as an opt-in subscription. In regard to pricing, the cheapest specification costs $26,345 (excluding the $885 destination and delivery charge).Updated last year, the Legacy and Outback are no longer the flagships of the Japanese automaker. Excluding the WRX and WRX STI rally-bred sedans, the Ascent three-row crossover utility vehicle has that status now. The replacement for the slow-selling Tribeca comes with turbo power from $31,995 in the United States.Towards the end of the year, Subaru’s lineup will welcome two new crossovers. In addition to the 2019 Forester, the automaker will launch the Crosstrek Hybrid . Don’t let the name fool you, for this fellow is a PHEV that blends Subaru boxer propulsion with a plug-in hybrid system supplied by Toyota from the Prius Prime.Even though Subaru is late to the EV segment, the company plans to introduce its first-ever electric vehicle in 2020 as a variant of an existing model. Regarding the underpinnings, design chief Mamoru Ishii suggested that the Subaru Global Platform was developed with complete electrification in mind.