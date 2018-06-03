2019 Subaru Models Get iPad Powered Starlink Entertainment Kit

Infotainment technologies and cars have been going hand in hand for more than a decade now. As the battle between manufacturers heats up when it comes to engine choices or performance related technologies, having a unique infotainment offer might give one automaker an edge over another.

The price for which the kit is to retail is much lower than the one that would have been paid should the components have been purchased separately, says Subaru. Starlink would not be included as an option for all the models purchased but will be on the table at Subaru retailers either during or after the purchase or lease of a new car. For Subaru, that edge might be the new Starlink Entertainment Anywhere kit, announced at the end of last week. To be sold for $970 to Subaru owners, the kit packs quite a punch when it comes to capabilities.Starlink comprises two 9.7-inch iPad 32GB and two Harman Kardon Bluetooth headphones, all neatly and safely wrapped in two OtterBox Defender series cases.The kit has been devised by the Japanese automaker to support the launch of WI-FI capabilities in the models it offers in the U.S. The iPad kit would come in handy for now only for owners of the 2019 Ascent , the first ever Subaru to feature a WI-FI hotspot.Several more models are scheduled to get this feature later in the years, starting with yet unnamed 2019 Subaru models and ending with the all-new Forester “iPad inspires creativity and learning and also gives Subaru owners and their passengers the ability to stay connected, engaged, and entertained – making every trip in their Subaru one that they will love,” said the carmaker in a statement.“OtterBox Defender Series iPad cases are designed for easy grip and durable protection, while Harman Kardon Bluetooth headphones deliver a premium audio experience.”The price for which the kit is to retail is much lower than the one that would have been paid should the components have been purchased separately, says Subaru. Starlink would not be included as an option for all the models purchased but will be on the table at Subaru retailers either during or after the purchase or lease of a new car.