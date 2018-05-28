2019 Subaru Ascent Will Be a Heavy Hitter, Says Consumer Reports

Subaru is in its tenth consecutive year of sales growth in America, and the all-new Ascent will contribute to their continued success. That's the thing we came away with after watching Consumer Reports' review of the 2019 3-row crossover.

Right off the bat, the video mentions a comfortable ride and the sort of standard safety tech which CR likes to go on and on about. Automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning come with all versions of the Ascent.



The model is the biggest ever made by Subaru, and you can tell it's been designed to satisfy the needs of the American market. Though the three seats in the last row are best for kids and teens, they are still more practical than on some competitor models. Cargo room is decent and can be boosted by folding the seats flat. The Ascent can also tow 5,000 lbs and carry more stuff on its roof bars which come standard.



The infotainment system is held in high regard for its usability and Android Auto compatibility. And if that wasn't enough, there are 19 cup holders on this vehicle. That's got to be some kind of record!



While some people still want a V6, Subaru opted to fit the Ascent with a 2.4-liter turbo making 260 and torque at 277 pound-feet. It's derived from the 2-liter of the WRX and offers ample power, which isn't hindered by the standard CVT gearbox. What's more, you don't need to get premium gas for the maximum output like in some rivals.



So there you go. This crossover doesn't come with any out-of-this-world features, but it's exactly what the segment needed.



