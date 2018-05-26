2019 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Pricing Increased, Series.Grey Announced

The old Subaru warhorses are having to stick around for yet another model year. 2019 pricing for the WRX and STI has just been announced and, as per usual, it has gone up, by $225 and $525, respectively.
That's where the bad news end because it turns out the rumors were true. The STI does indeed now have 310-horsepower from its 2.5-liter boxer turbo, 5 more than before.
To achieve this, technicians fitted a high-flow performance exhaust, a new air intake, sturdier pistons, and an ECU remap. All that for 5 HP? In any case, this means the output of the 500-limited STI Type RA has been matched. Furthermore, the third gear ratio of the manual gearbox has been changed for better acceleration.
The base WRX now costs $27,195 or $28,080 if you include the destination. Under-hood is still a 2-liter turbo'd to 268-hp. Last year, both cars got a modest refresh, but 2019 brings a standard 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.
On the WRX Premium trim, expect to pay $30,380 with the manual or $32,280 with the CVT. Limited add LED steering responsive headlights, 10-way power driver seat for $32,680 or $34,580 with the CVT. The STI is now priced from $37,480, and Limited models go for $42,280. Obviously, there's no CVT
Also new for 2019 is the Series.Grey special edition, which will be limited to 750 units of the WRX and 250 of the WRX STI. The base model costs $32,595 before destination and brings with it all the kit from the WRX Premium trim plus Cool Gray Khaki paint, black 18-inch wheels, folding electric mirrors, and Crystal Black Silica badging.
The STI, meanwhile, features larger 19-inch alloys, has the familiar boldly colored Brembo brakes, Recaro 8-way adjustable seats, keyless start, and access. All that can be yours for about $40,000... minus change.
The simplest way to think of the Series.Gray is as a $3,100. Is it worth that much? We'll leave it up to you to decide.
