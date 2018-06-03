Tesla Model 3 Long Range Hits the Dyno, Puts Down 340 RWHP

Say what you will about Tesla’s way of doing things or Elon Musk, but the Model 3 is as good as EVs get in its segment. The introduction of the dual-motor and Performance options made it even better from the standpoint of drivability, but on the other hand, things can get expensive if you can’t do without those two.
Revealed in 2016 as the $35,000 electric sedan for the masses, the Model 3 balloons to $78,000 for the Performance. And for that kind of money, Tesla doesn’t include Enhanced Autopilot ($5,000). The sweet spot in the range is the Model 3 Long Range with rear-wheel drive, which comes in at $44,000.
The Long Range is what Mountain Pass Performance ordered from Tesla, and three hours after delivery, the company specialized in aftermarket parts for the Model 3 took the car to On Point Dyno for testing. “We were lucky to be able to receive our car on the first day of mass deliveries,” explains the uploader, adding that the car had an 80% charge when it was dynoed.
“After a bit of fussing around tricking the traction control system,” the Model 3 Long Range “put down 340 WHP and about the same amount of torque.” Considering that Tesla quotes an estimated 306 horsepower and 415 pound-feet, that’s not bad at all. But there’s more to this dyno session that what meets the eye, as follows: “The X-Axis displays the motor’s RPM, and torque displayed is torque at the motor, not at the wheels.”
Mountain Pass Performance won’t let their car in stock condition. Improving on Tesla's original setup, the Toronto, Canada-based tuner wants to add coilovers and upgrade the suspension arms, rotors, and discs.
Speaking of braking performance, Tesla’s recent over-the-air software update has improved the anti-lock braking system by a significant margin. How much? Well, the stopping distance from 60 to 0 miles per hour dropped to 133 feet, down 19 feet from the 152 before the OTA update.
