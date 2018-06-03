5 Mazda3 Gets Awesome Widebody Kit in Taiwan

4 2019 Mazda CX-3 Priced at $20,390, Promises More of Everything

3 Mazda CX-3 Now Available With SkyActiv-D 1.8 Turbo Diesel in Japan and Europe

2 Updated Mazda Atenza Launched in Japan With 190 HP 2.2L Diesel

More on this:

2019 Mazda3 Rumored to Debut at 2018 LA Auto Show

On November 30th, the doors to the 2018 LA Auto Show will open at the Convention Center in Los Angeles. And it’s then that Mazda plans to reveal the fourth-generation Mazda3, at least from the point of view of AutoExpress.co.uk 30 photos



The 3



Compression ignition for a gasoline engine might sound interesting as a concept, but there’s more to the long-anticipated



According to the business plan known as



The bottom line is, Mazda doesn’t expect the internal combustion engine to go away too soon. Although complete electrification is slowly becoming the norm, the Japanese automaker will develop As it’s often the case with the British motoring media and vague-worded stories of cars that haven't been revealed yet, there’s no confirmation whatsoever from Mazda themselves about the premiere. What we do know, however, is that the newcomer will go on sale for the 2019 model year, featuring styling inspired by the Kai Concept and the SkyActiv-X engine.The 3 five-door hatchback is all new from the ground up, featuring Mazda’s next-generation SkyActiv Vehicle Architecture. The 2.0-liter SkyActiv-X, meanwhile, features SCCI technology (Spark Controlled Compression Ignition) that combines the traits of a gasoline engine with those of a diesel. In addition to superior efficiency compared to the SkyActiv-G, the four-cylinder plant is estimated to develop 190 PS (187 hp) and 230 Nm (169 lb-ft).Compression ignition for a gasoline engine might sound interesting as a concept, but there’s more to the long-anticipated SkyActiv-X than that. And the 16:1 compression ratio. Mazda's engineers claim the SkyActiv-X equals or exceeds the SkyActiv-D turbocharged diesel in regard to fuel economy, and it’s also 20 to 30 percent more efficient than the SkyActiv-G 2.0.According to the business plan known as Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 , the year 2019 will see Mazda roll out the next version of Connect infotainment, Kodo Design 2, as well as a “battery EV with or without range extender.” Regarding mild hybridization, the technology will be adopted by all SkyActiv engine families according to R&D engineer Jay Chen, also starting from 2019.The bottom line is, Mazda doesn’t expect the internal combustion engine to go away too soon. Although complete electrification is slowly becoming the norm, the Japanese automaker will develop ICE and EV technology in parallel for as long as suck-squeeze-bang-blow can give the middle finger to type-approval authorities. You know, those people who have become overly conscious about NOx and CO2 after Volkswagen’s Dieselgate scandal.