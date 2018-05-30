Tesla Model S Slams Into Police Ford SUV

The series of crashes involving Tesla models keeps making headlines, as more than often, regardless of the circumstances of the crash, the drivers blame the vehicles’ Autopilot feature.

No one was seriously hurt in yesterday’s crash. The latest such incident took place on Tuesday in Laguna Beach, California, when a Model S took aim at a parked and unoccupied police policeand crashed into it.The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, but the driver of the S already claims not to be at fault and pins the guilt on the car’s Autopilot system.According to police sergeant Jim Cota, cited by USA Today , the incident occurred in the exact same spot another Tesla crashed a while ago. It remains to be seen whether the Autopilot was engaged at the time of the crash as the driver claims.Following a deadly Model S crash earlier this month, Tesla once again said Autopilot is not meant to replace the driver.“The driver absolutely must remain vigilant with their eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and they must be prepared to take any and all action necessary to avoid hazards on the road,” the company said in a statement.But Autopilot related crashes seem to happen even if the drivers have their hands on the wheel. On Monday, a Tesla owner who is traveling the world in a Model 3 reported that the crash he was involved in in Greece happened despite the fact that he had one hand on the steering wheel.“The car veered so hard as it was trying to take a highway exit at the last minute,” he said.Judging by the way in which the Tesla is positioned in the photo taken at Tuesday’s crash scene, it appears the car, just like the one in Greece, veered for some reason.No one was seriously hurt in yesterday’s crash.