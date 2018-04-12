Fatal Tesla Model X Crash Now Blamed on the Driver

According to various media reports which have surfaced since Wednesday, Tesla has officially blamed Walter Huang, the driver of the Model X, for the fatal crash that claimed his life.

“The crash happened on a clear day with several hundred feet of visibility ahead, which means that the only way for this accident to have occurred is if Mr. Huang was not paying attention to the road, despite the car providing multiple warnings to do so.”



According to Huang’s family, the man had complained several times about a peculiar behavior of the Autopilot system on his car. On several occasions before the accident, ABC News reports, the system tried to veer towards the same barrier in which it eventually crashed.



Those claims have been used by



“According to the family, Mr. Huang was well aware that Autopilot was not perfect and, specifically, he told them it was not reliable in that exact location, yet he nonetheless engaged Autopilot at that location,” Tesla says.



The barrier in question has been singled out by the carmaker as being the main cause of the severity of the crash. Tesla posted back in March



In the March crash, the



