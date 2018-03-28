autoevolution
Tesla Blames Model X Fatal Crash Severity on Highway Barrier

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Tuesday that it had begun an investigation into the fatal crash that occurred near Mountain View, California last week.
In an announcement posted on the organization’s Twitter account, the NTSB says it charged two of its members with conducting field investigation. The main goal of the safety watchdog’s involvement is to establish whether the Autopilot was engaged at the time of the crash.

“Unclear if automated control system was active at the time of crash. Issues examined include: post-crash fire, steps to make vehicle safe for removal from scene,” said the NTSB.

The accident claimed the life of the driver in the Model X after his electric SUV hit a barrier, was sent back into the incoming traffic and got hit by another two cars. As a result of the crash, the batteries on the car ignited, 

In an official statement released on Tuesday, Tesla says it is still too early to come to any conclusion. The carmaker says it is still trying to retrieve the vehicle’s logs.

“We do not yet know what happened in the moments leading up to the accident, and we do not yet have any idea what caused it,” says the carmaker.

Tesla says the severity of the crash was caused by the highway barrier, which had either been removed or crushed in a prior accident without being replaced.

As evidence to support the claim, Tesla released two images, one taken by Google StreetView sometime in the past and another on March 22nd this year.

Should the investigation find the Autopilot to have been activated, it would not be the first time Tesla’s technology is involved in a deadly crash.

But this time, coupled with Uber’s autonomous car claiming the first ever pedestrian life last week, the event might not be left without far reaching consequences.

As a result of NTSB’s actions, CNN reports that Tesla stock dropped by 8 percent on Tuesday.
