autoevolution
 

Tesla Promises Autopilot Breakthrough in 2018, Coast-to-Coast Trip Back on Radar

8 Feb 2018, 10:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Tesla's semi-autonomous system (or maybe we should just call it "enhanced cruise control") has been receiving some negative attention lately, due in no small part to another crash which involved a Model S using the feature.
4 photos
Tesla Model S Autopilot crashTesla Model S Autopilot crashTesla Model S Autopilot crash
There were no casualties this time - not even any injuries, to be more exact - but it did highlight Autopilot's limitations once again as the system failed to notice a fire engine that had come to a stop on the highway to carry out its mission.

This unlucky accident was the spark that reignited people's disappointment with the slow progress on the so-called Autopilot 2.0 - the system developed by Tesla Inc. completely in-house after the break up with Mobileye in the summer of 2016.

It also reminded everyone of Musk's promised fully-autonomous road trip across the country which was supposed to happen by the end of last year, but was eventually swept under the rug in the hope nobody would notice.

Recently, the Tesla CEO took to Twitter to relieve some of the tension by announcing an update was on the way, though he didn't clarify what exactly it would address. If anything, he left the impression we were looking at something rather minor, though more important changes were also being tested.

Tesla's shareholders letter sent yesterday included some clarification on the matter, confirming a more significant update was coming by the end of this year. It read: "The upcoming autonomous coast-to-coast drive will showcase a major leap forward for our self-driving technology. Additionally, an extensive overhaul of the underlying architecture of our software has now been completed, which has enabled a step-change improvement in the collection and analysis of data and fundamentally enhanced its machine learning capabilities. Our neural net, which expands as our customer fleet grows, is able to collect and analyze more high-quality data than ever before, enabling us to rollout a series of new Autopilot features in 2018 and beyond.”

Musk also tackled the subject of the coast-to-coast trip in his conference call with financial analysts saying they could do it right now, but it would require a "custom code" to "game" a route, instead of the vehicle actually acting completely on its own. However, he revealed that he expects a demonstration of full self-driving ability to be ready in the next three to six months. Just in time for another quarterly financial report, then?
autopilot Tesla Inc. Tesla Motors self-driving autonomous Elon Musk
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  