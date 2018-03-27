autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber Self-Driving Car Testing

27 Mar 2018, 8:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Back in 2016, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey invited Uber and its self-driving vehicles to his state, welcoming the cars “with open arms and wide open roads.” Now, following the fatal crash last week, roads are closed and arms are crossed.
4 photos
Uber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxiUber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxiUber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxi
According to CNBC, in a letter sent to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, the Governor informed the company of his decision to suspend “Uber's ability to test and operate autonomous vehicles on Arizona's public roadways.

Although it’s not entirely clear whether the decision might be reversed should the results of the investigation find the company and its car not to be at fault, chances are Uber’s autonomous machines will never return to what has become in recent years their home state.

Last week, a self-driving Volvo XC90 struck a woman in a city of Tempe, Arizona. As a result of her injuries, the woman later died at the hospital, becoming the first pedestrian to be killed in a crash involving a self-driving vehicle. 

In-car video released by the police a few days later shows how the 49-year old victim appear out of nowhere in the middle of the road, pushing a bicycle. There’s seems to be no attempt made by the vehicle to stop.

Police are inclined to blame the victim for the crash, saying “it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any mode based on how she came from the shadows right into the roadway.

Even so, Uber suspended self-driving operations in all locations and has not resumed them yet.

Smelling blood, IT giant Intel, through its driver-assistance software company Mobileye, said that despite adverse conditions, its systems could have detected the pedestrian one second before the impact occurred.

It’s unclear whether that would have given the car enough time to avoid or at least mitigate the impact.
Uber self-driving car autonomous car Arizona
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Latest car models:
TOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupVOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverAll car models  
 
 