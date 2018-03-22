autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Toyota Stops Self-Driving Car Tests Following Uber Fatal Crash

22 Mar 2018, 9:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The March 18 crash which led to a pedestrian getting killed by a self-driving Uber SUV is beginning to have effects on similar projects being tested by other companies in the United States.
12 photos
2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra2019 Toyota Supra
In the wake of the still-under-investigation incident, Toyota announced on Tuesday it will temporarily halt the tests of its Chauffeur autonomous driving system in the country.

The Japanese automaker does not justify the decision by the need to further analyze the safety of its system, but says it has has been made to protect the drivers involved in its project, which it claims have been affected by the tragedy.

“Because we feel the incident may have an emotional effect on our test drivers, we have decided to temporarily pause our Chauffeur mode testing on public roads,” Toyota said in a statement for Bloomberg.

Toyota introduced its self-driving system in the U.S. late last year, on two platforms, called the Guardian and Chauffer. The former is being tested with drivers who will be asked to intervene during the vehicle’s operation, while the latter is mainly autonomous.

The tens of other automakers, IT companies and start-ups doing tests in this field have not yet responded in any way to the Uber incident.

Despite the high-profile of the case and the implications it may have onnthe emerging industry, initial investigation into the incident in Tempe, Arizona, tends to blame it on the woman who got killed.

Tempe police released on Wednesday onboard footage from the Volvo XC90 involved in the crash, further strengthening the idea that the car is not at fault.

“It’s very clear it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any mode based on how she came from the shadows right into the roadway,” local chief of police Sylvia Moir told the San Francisco Chronicle moments after the incident.
Toyota toyota Chauffeur Uber Volvo XC90
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (C205)Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (C205) CoupeFORD BullittFORD Bullitt CoupeBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRIDBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRID LuxuryFIAT 124 GT ABARTHFIAT 124 GT ABARTH Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  