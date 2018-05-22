Tesla Model S Involved in New Deadly Crash

As the number of Tesla cars on the world’s roads increases, it’s likely we’ll hear more often about this or that Tesla crashing in this or that way. Unfortunately for the carmaker, the fact that its cars come with the controversial Autopilot feature makes every such event prime targets for scrutiny.

13 photos



Since the investigation is just beginning, it’s hard to say whether the Autopilot feature was engaged or not. Local police did say, according to



Several other similar incidents have brought Autopilot under the scrutiny of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an organization that is still to release its findings on the



The NTSB is also involved in an investigation of another



Another less dramatic accident took place earlier this month when another



This incident is proof that Tesla owners perceive the Autopilot feature as making their cars capable of driving themselves. Tesla stepped in following the crash in Utah and essentially said Autopilot is an assistive feature, not an autonomous one.



“The driver absolutely must remain vigilant with their eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and they must be prepared to take any and all action necessary to avoid hazards on the road,” Tesla said.



CHP says Tesla Model S is now evidence and at tow yard. They’re investigating if speed was a factor. They’re also looking to see if autopilot feature was on at time of crash. pic.twitter.com/RHXrDrzsOz — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) 21 mai 2018 On Monday, a Tesla Model S driven by a 34-year old man from Danville, California, veered off the road and plunged into a pond located between San Ramon and Danville. The driver of the car was killed in the crash.Since the investigation is just beginning, it’s hard to say whether the Autopilot feature was engaged or not. Local police did say, according to Bloomberg , that the speed at which the Model S was traveling was high enough to make the car “hit a fence, keep going down an embankment and into a pond.”Several other similar incidents have brought Autopilot under the scrutiny of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an organization that is still to release its findings on the March crash that claimed a life.The NTSB is also involved in an investigation of another Model S crashing and burning in Fort Lauderdale , Florida. The respective crash claimed the lives of two teenagers.Another less dramatic accident took place earlier this month when another Model S crashed into the back of a parked fire truck in Utah. The driver survived and said Autopilot was engaged and she was not paying attention to the road.This incident is proof that Tesla owners perceive the Autopilot feature as making their cars capable of driving themselves. Tesla stepped in following the crash in Utah and essentially said Autopilot is an assistive feature, not an autonomous one.“The driver absolutely must remain vigilant with their eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and they must be prepared to take any and all action necessary to avoid hazards on the road,” Tesla said.