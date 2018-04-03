autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Elon Musk Slams the NTSB for Criticizing Tesla Autopilot Reveal

3 Apr 2018, 6:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This past weekend, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it was unhappy with Tesla for revealing the fact that the Autopilot was engaged in the Model X that crashed last week near Mountain View, California, killing its driver.
4 photos
It didn’t take long for Elon Musk to react, through a reply to a tweet posted by Tesla Motors Club. In the short and concise message, Musk says the NTSB is nothing but an advisory body and not a regulating one, hence it cannot stop the company from publishing safety-related data.

“Lot of respect for NTSB, but NHTSA regulates cars, not NTSB, which is an advisory body. Tesla releases critical crash data affecting public safety immediately & always will. To do otherwise would be unsafe,” Musk said.

Although it found the Autopilot was engaged at the time of the Model X crash, Tesla hints to either the driver or a highway barrier being at fault for the fiery moment.

Judging by the data retrieved from the burned down car, Tesla says the driver had received several visual and audible hands-on warning in the moments leading to the event, but his hands were not detected on the steering wheel for six seconds before to the collision.

Additionally, Tesla claims the severity of the crash was increased by the highway barrier, which had either been removed or crushed in a prior accident without being replaced.

Separately, a test conducted by a Tesla Model X driver showed that the Autopilot feature could potentially fail to detect a pedestrian at night as well, just as in the case with Uber’s fatal accident in Tempe, Arizona.

Uber’s Volvo XC90 did not attempt to stop as it approached the pedestrian, as if not seeing the obstacle entirely. Tesla’s Autopilot did the same and only stopped after the driver pressed the brakes.
Elon Musk Tesla Model X autopilot Uber NTSB
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Autonomous Driving Levels Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Latest car models:
ACURA RDXACURA RDX Medium SUVSUBARU ForesterSUBARU Forester Medium SUVKIA K900/K9KIA K900/K9 CompactKIA Carnival/SedonaKIA Carnival/Sedona Large MPVKIA Carnival/SedonaKIA Carnival/Sedona Large MPVAll car models  
 
 