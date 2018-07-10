autoevolution
 

Viral Prank on Sleeping Beauty Warns of the Dangers of Not Wearing a Seatbelt

An older viral video is gaining traction online again, after Spanish police have decided to use it as some kind of half-funny half-serious PSA on the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.
You can see the video in the tweet at the bottom of the page. It was shot in Taiwan last month, apparently by the driver of the car who was trying to prank his girlfriend and it counts on millions of views already. It shows a woman in the passenger seat, sleeping, with her feet up on the dashboard.

She’s very pretty. She’s also not wearing a seatbelt, so when the driver hits the emergency brakes, she slides off the seat and into the footwell of the car, with her arms and legs comically hanging out. It’s much like you see in cartoons, the difference being that, in real life, this could have disastrous effects.

For instance, had the driver braked in a real-life emergency situation and not as a joke, she could have broken something or been thrown through the windshield. No one would be laughing then, guaranteed.

This is what the Spanish police are counting on. According to the Daily Mail, they’re using this older viral video to highlight the dangers of riding without a seatbelt. The video may be funny, but the consequences of such an act can be anything but.

To put it simply: wear a seatbelt or risk death.

The girl in the video is in no immediate danger (and she may have even learned her lesson and put on her seatbelt the next time she got in a car), but you could be if you tried this.

As a side note, if you’re not wearing a seatbelt on Spanish roads, you’re also risking a hefty fine. But that’s probably nothing if you think the other option is death.

