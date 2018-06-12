Shocking Florida Turnpike Crash Caught on Video: Always Wear a Seatbelt

Always wear a seatbelt when you’re in a car, regardless if you’re the driver or a passenger in the backseat. That’s a lesson one man found out in the hardest, most violent way possible, after the car he was in crashed in barrier at a toll booth and he was sent flying through the air.The video is available below, but please note that it includes graphic content that some might viewers might find disturbing. The crash occurred on June 3, near St. Cloud, Florida in Osceola County. You can see a toll plaza on the Florida Turnpike, with one car pulled up and the driver handing the booth worker the money.A car is seen approaching in the background, going at full speed and obviously failing to slow down as it’s approaching the toll booth. It crashes into a barrier and, right before it explodes, the body of a man is thrown at a great distance.The impact was so violent and booth workers were so shocked that it took them seconds to notice his body on the ground. One worker can actually be seen handing the change to another driver, while the victim is lying there motionless, clearly in sight.Florida Highway Patrol sources tell the media that the accident probably occurred because the driver of the white vehicle had fallen asleep. There were 5 passengers in the car and all of them survived, being rushed to a nearby hospital for their injuries.Even the man who was ejected from the car survived, but we bet he won’t be making the same mistake again, of being in a car without his seatbelt on.