U.S. Drivers Think Highly of Their Skills, the Rest of the World, Not so Much

Being asked whether you think you're a good driver is always a tricky question. We would all like to think we're aces behind the wheel, and some of us aren't lucid enough to separate wishful thinking from the truth.

Almost 61 of the American drivers taking part in the study (60.8, to be exact) said they think of themselves to be better drivers than the average. Aside from the fact that is mathematically impossible, it's also far from the sensation you get while roaming the country's roads.



However, the study did show that U.S. license holders were more likely to perform safe-driving tasks than international drivers. For instance, signaling when changing lanes or turning is a much more common occurrence in the U.S., as is wearing the seatbelt and coming to a full stop when needed.



The drivers from the rest of the world have a more modest opinion of themselves: only 50.6 percent believe they are above-average drivers. However, 59.3 percent think they are better than American drivers, with only 2.3% thinking the U.S. is where you'll find the best drivers in the world.



But where does this elusive species reside? Apparently, in Germany. Just over 19 percent of international respondents indicated the European country as the place with the best drivers, with 8.7 percent of the Americans thinking the same.



