2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Spied Getting Closer to Production

At times, the similarities between BMW and Mercedes-Benz SUVs are amazing, and perhaps the most notable contemporary example comes from the prolonged life cycle of the current GLE and X5. Both high-riding models are based on the platforms of their predecessors, with the German automakers now being almost ready to introduce the all-new generations of the vehicles.

On the styling front, while the upper side of the vehicle is expected to bring a sleeker design, the new GLE could pack a tougher look, thanks to bolder wheel arches inspired from the lines of the upcoming



One of the most important technical changes will come from the air suspension of the vehicle, with German engineers set to improve the long-distance coziness thanks to superior oscillation control.



At the top of the range, we'll find the 2019 Mercedes- AMG GLE63, whose twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 should deliver 571 hp, while the S version of the SUV will take that to 612 hp. Both go-fast SUVs will work with a nine-speed automatic and an Affalterbach-touched 4Matic AWD system.



The Mercedes-AMG badge should also be used for hybrid applications and we're expecting a gas-electric setup involving a straight-six internal combustion engine to show up with the "50" or "55" moniker.



And while the Bimmer is expected to land in the third quarter of next year, we'll get to meet the second-generation GLE sooner. We are now just months away from the introduction of the



In typical three-pointed star fashion, we should also get to see the Mercedes-AMG incarnations of the GLE next year, while the GLE Coupe should land shortly after that.



