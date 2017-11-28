autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Spied Getting Closer to Production

28 Nov 2017, 10:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At times, the similarities between BMW and Mercedes-Benz SUVs are amazing, and perhaps the most notable contemporary example comes from the prolonged life cycle of the current GLE and X5. Both high-riding models are based on the platforms of their predecessors, with the German automakers now being almost ready to introduce the all-new generations of the vehicles.
7 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spied
We've spied both the 2019 BMW X5 and the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE on multiple occasions, with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page delivering the freshest sighting of the three-pointed star model.

On the styling front, while the upper side of the vehicle is expected to bring a sleeker design, the new GLE could pack a tougher look, thanks to bolder wheel arches inspired from the lines of the upcoming 2019 G-Class.

One of the most important technical changes will come from the air suspension of the vehicle, with German engineers set to improve the long-distance coziness thanks to superior oscillation control.

At the top of the range, we'll find the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE63, whose twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 should deliver 571 hp, while the S version of the SUV will take that to 612 hp. Both go-fast SUVs will work with a nine-speed automatic and an Affalterbach-touched 4Matic AWD system.

The Mercedes-AMG badge should also be used for hybrid applications and we're expecting a gas-electric setup involving a straight-six internal combustion engine to show up with the "50" or "55" moniker.

And while the Bimmer is expected to land in the third quarter of next year, we'll get to meet the second-generation GLE sooner. We are now just months away from the introduction of the Mercedes-Benz model.

In typical three-pointed star fashion, we should also get to see the Mercedes-AMG incarnations of the GLE next year, while the GLE Coupe should land shortly after that.

2019 mercedes-benz gle Mercedes-Benz GLE Mercedes-Benz SUV spy video
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryAll MERCEDES BENZ models  