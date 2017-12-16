Range Rover Evoque Admits to Its Urban Nature in Oversized Speed Bump Prank

We all hate speed bumps - except for the ones that are installed on our street and keep the other drivers from making too much noise under our windows.

The truth is they are a necessary evil, even though the city planners could find a better way to deal with the drivers that don't like to keep within speed limits. As they are now, they affect everyone, forcing people to drop the speed below the limit because you don't really want to cross one at 20 mph, especially in a low car.Intelligent bumps that only deploy when the approaching vehicle is going over the limit are probably too expensive, though they would be a far better solution. Or you could just erect a very, very large one that would just block the street altogether.That's what Jaguar Land Rover did in one unspecified British town one morning, leaving the residents to wonder at the huge speed limiter that they could have sworn was not there the evening before. Sure, it was fun for the joggers, the BMX riders, and the pedestrians, but most drivers were left scratching their heads and eventually turning around.The guy in the high-vis jacket who pretended to be from the city council even taunted them asking if they had problems with the new speed bump, something that in any other country would have led to verbal, maybe even physical assault.Some drivers even attempted to crest the speed bump from hell, but their little hatchbacks were no match for the tiny artificial hill. Considering they actually damaged their cars, we sincerely hope those were staged for the camera. Otherwise, Jaguar Land Rover has a few people to reimburse.The coup-de-grace, of course, was that BMW X3 driver who says he doubts his vehicle is enough of a 4x4 to clear the obstacle, but you can't really blame him since he was probably right. So apart from two runners a bicycle, the speed bump remained unconquered.When enough of a crowd had gathered round, a wild Range Rover Evoque appears. As if it were nothing, the tinyapproaches the bump at an angle and, sometimes on just three wheels, it makes it across without any problems, continuing its trip as if it were nothing.So, there you have it: if there was any doubt left, the Range Rover Evoque excels climbing speed bumps, even when they are slightly - or greatly - oversized. We heard it's not exactly bad when it comes to sidewalk curbs. Who knows, maybe we'll see that in a future prank.