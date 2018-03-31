autoevolution
Lexus Needs Your Spit to Tell You What Kind of Car You Need

31 Mar 2018
by
Genetics is one of those fields most people are afraid of because it threatens the very fabric of life. It allows people to play God, clone sheep, and make super crops that will one day kill you while you sleep.
It's also thanks to genetics that we can sustain the number of people currently living on this planet, not to mention allowing infertile couples to have babies and all sorts of other good and useful things. As it so often happens, people tend to fear what they don't understand, so a little education on the matter wouldn't go amiss.

Well, it looks as though Lexus now looks to fuse the automotive industry with this discipline for the first time with its Lexus Genetic Select initiative. In broad terms, this seeks to offer the carmaker's clients the possibility of having a vehicle made specifically for them based on the structure of their DNA.

Given the number of options we have these days, choosing a car can become stressful when in fact it should be a reason for joy. The Japanese manufacturer wants to take this burden off its clients, and all it needs in return is a sample of their saliva. Don't worry, there's no reason to feel ashamed: as the clip shows, the whole procedure can be carried out in the privacy offered by your strategically placed hand.

A simple visit to an authorized Lexus dealership after making sure you are well hydrated is all you need to configure the perfect vehicle for you. After spitting in the sample collector, Lexus and 23andMe, its genetics specialist partner will take care of all the rest. Based on the results, everything from the actual model to the color, trim level, and powertrain configuration will be chosen for you to best suit your DNA.

The best thing about this is that you'll get your bespoke vehicle that reflects your personality 100% (it's actually 99.99967%, according to Lexus) in just 48 hours from dropping the sample. However, it looks as though carrying a bottle of water with you at all times might become a bit of a habit since a dry mouth could translate into being unable to start the car. That's right, you no longer have to go the trouble of keeping a key in the pocket and pushing a button to ignite the engine: all you need to do is lick the steering wheel. The real question is which part of the car needs licking to get the doors open in the first place?

Lexus lexus genetic select genetics april fool's April 1st prank
