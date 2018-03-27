Lexus Will Stop GS Sedan Production for Europe Next Month

It seems that not even premium sedans are safe from the steady decline in popularity. After we told you Toyota was thinking of pulling the plug on the UK-made Avensis
, it seems Lexus doesn't want to make any more GS models for Europe.
's latest report claims that sources within the Japanese automaker have confirmed the GS won't be made for the old content starting as early as next month.
The reason? Well, it obviously has to do with low demand. Lexus is huge over in America, where the RX is the best selling luxury crossover overall and the ES is also incredibly popular. However, the brand struggled to gain traction in a market dominated by BMW, Mercedes, and Audi.
They've tried a lot of things to make the GS work, including much bolder styling. We're honestly going to miss the whisper quiet hybrid model and the way in which Lexus doesn't overcharge for options.
And let's not forget how many good things have been said about the honest, affordable and thrilling GS F, with its naturally aspirated 5-liter engine. But that's not what the market wants... clearly.
Reports dating back to March 2017 suggested the GS would be entirely removed
from the Lexus lineup, not just in Europe. In its place, the next-gen ES would be enlarged and made to feel posher. Of course, one is a RWD model and the other shares its platform with the Avalon.
Lexus probably needs the money to finance its growing crossover lineup, which has grown to three models with the arrival of the UX. A flagship SUV
was also previewed as a concept at the beginning of the year.
We believe the GS won't be obliterated from the European market, as the Russians don't follow the same emissions regulations. But it's probably only a matter of time before Japan and America give up on a nameplate dating back to 1991.