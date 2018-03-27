autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Lexus Will Stop GS Sedan Production for Europe Next Month

27 Mar 2018, 20:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It seems that not even premium sedans are safe from the steady decline in popularity. After we told you Toyota was thinking of pulling the plug on the UK-made Avensis, it seems Lexus doesn't want to make any more GS models for Europe.
5 photos
2015-present Lexus GS2015-present Lexus GS2015-present Lexus GS2015-present Lexus GS
AutoRAI's latest report claims that sources within the Japanese automaker have confirmed the GS won't be made for the old content starting as early as next month.

The reason? Well, it obviously has to do with low demand. Lexus is huge over in America, where the RX is the best selling luxury crossover overall and the ES is also incredibly popular. However, the brand struggled to gain traction in a market dominated by BMW, Mercedes, and Audi.

They've tried a lot of things to make the GS work, including much bolder styling. We're honestly going to miss the whisper quiet hybrid model and the way in which Lexus doesn't overcharge for options.

And let's not forget how many good things have been said about the honest, affordable and thrilling GS F, with its naturally aspirated 5-liter engine. But that's not what the market wants... clearly.

Reports dating back to March 2017 suggested the GS would be entirely removed from the Lexus lineup, not just in Europe. In its place, the next-gen ES would be enlarged and made to feel posher. Of course, one is a RWD model and the other shares its platform with the Avalon.

Lexus probably needs the money to finance its growing crossover lineup, which has grown to three models with the arrival of the UX. A flagship SUV was also previewed as a concept at the beginning of the year.

We believe the GS won't be obliterated from the European market, as the Russians don't follow the same emissions regulations. But it's probably only a matter of time before Japan and America give up on a nameplate dating back to 1991.
Lexus GS Lexus Europe Lexus ES
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tank Vs. Well Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LEXUS models:
LEXUS UXLEXUS UX CrossoverLEXUS NXLEXUS NX CrossoverLEXUS CTLEXUS CT CompactLEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactAll LEXUS models  
 
 