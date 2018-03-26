2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription

After debuting at the Geneva Motor Show
at the beginning of the month, the all-new is making its U.S. debut this week in New York. Some of the all-important specs have subsequently been released.
The UX is built on top of Toyota's Global Architecture - Compact (GA-C platform), which means its a sister to the Prius, C-HR and the new Corolla
hatch.
Two powertrain options will be offered, unlike the NX hatchback, which only had the one. The base version is called the UX 200 and is one of the most under-engined Lexus models we've seen in a long time. Under the hood is a naturally aspirated 2-liter sending 168-hp to a CVT
gearbox.
According to Lexus, the UX 200 will average 33 mpg on the combined cycle. The UX 250h features a more frugal version of the 2-liter running the Atkinson combustion cycle which makes 141-hp. An electric motor over the back wheels adds another 118-hp, but the maximum output of the car is still only 176-hp. Its 38 mpg combined rating still isn't as good as most mid-size hybrid sedans.
The eAWD system activates when the front wheels lose grip, adds stability by creating 'drag' on the rear wheels or adding power to help correct an over- or understeer situation.
The UX 250h also has something called Predictive State of Charge, which reads navigation data to determine the best times for recharging the battery.
We don't have any pricing information yet, but Lexus promises the UX will get standard Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa and the Lexus Safety System+ suite which integrates Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Road Sign Assist and Pre-Collision with pedestrian detection.
Sales are expected to start in December with the UX becoming the first Lexus to be offered through a subscription service.
“The first-ever Lexus UX is designed for the modern urban explorer seeking a fresh, contemporary and dynamic take on luxury driving,”
stated Lexus exec, Chika Kako. “We designed the UX to appeal to buyers in their 30s who seek not only what is new and exciting, but what is also relevant to their lifestyles.”