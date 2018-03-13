Lexus to Bring RC F Sport Black Line at 2018 NYIAS

autoevolution
Slowly, as the start of the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) approaches, carmakers begin to fill in the blanks and preview the models with which they hope to impress the crowds in Manhattan at the end of the month.
At the Geneva Motor Show, an event still ongoing in the Swiss city, Lexus presented the UX, a CT-replacing crossover. Also confirmed as one of the models that would make the trip across the ocean to star in New York as well, the UX would be joined in the NYIAS lineup by several other vehicles from Lexus.

One of the stars of the carmaker's booth will be the Black Line special edition, to be made available on all RC 300/350 F Sport models. For this spring, and only for the American market, just 650 units of the Black Line will be manufactured.

In essence, the special edition comprises a series of exterior and interior upgrades, all meant to add some more flavor to the range.

On the outside, the Black Line would be offered in colors bearing weird names: Caviar and Atomic Silver. Black paint, in tone with the name chosen for the edition, will also be used on the wheels, brake calipers and even instead of the chrome accents around the grille and windows.

Inside, the dark feel of the car is interrupted by the use of orange stitching and wood-trimmed steering wheel with shades of black.

There will be no modifications made to the engines used. The RC F Sport uses as an entry level on the RC 300 a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, while the RC 300 AWD, RC 350 and RC 350 AWD employ a 3.5-liter V6.

The most expensive Black Line version will be the RC 350 AWD, priced at $56,120, while the cheapest of the lot will be the RC 300, which will cost $51,730.
