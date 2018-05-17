Car Crashes Through High School Wall in Harmless Graduation Prank

The Cumberland School District is celebrating these days graduation week, an opportunity for those attending the senior year at the local high school to share their plans about the future, celebrate the years spent together and making pranks.

3 photos



Above are a few photos showing what went down this week at the Cumberland High School in Wisconsin. A



The car, or at least the half of it, is real. So are the bricks scattered around. What is not real is the hole in the wall of the building.



As described in a Facebook post on the Cumberland School District page, the crash site is all an illusion. The students got themselves a wrecked Grand Am, propped it against the wall and spread bricks all over the place.



Instead of actually making a whole in the wall, they used tape and a black tarp to create the illusion of damage.



The prank was so good that even police showed up and lend a hand in making the prank a hit by congratulating the students behind it. Because, you know, police are always happy when pranks don't amount to people hurt or thrown in jail.



“The police department is saying this senior pranks was one of the best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen,” the post reads.



“The best part? This prank included absolutely no damage at all to school property, which is why police singled it out.”



As graduation date approaches, we’re likely to see more pranks unfold. The bar set by these kids at Cumberland is however pretty high, so making a better, harmless one might prove somewhat of a challenge.



